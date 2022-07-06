Newly-appointed executive director

Lorna Hunda, executive director with Yes Employment Services, is

leading her team through a changing employment landscape to help

connect workers and employers in this post-pandemic era.

 Submitted photo

Yes Employment Services has sailed into its 41st year with newly-

appointed executive director Lorna Hunda at the helm.

Hunda is no stranger to the centre beginning with utilizing the

organization’s services as a client in 1998. After 23 years serving

as their accounting assistant, she moved on to the position of

manager of finance in 2005 and eventually took on the position of

acting executive director in 2019.

“In reflecting on our past 40 years, some of the biggest changes we

have seen are the changes in technology — innovations like our new

hybrid workshop equipment have been a game-changer and allows us to

meet people where they are and on their terms,” said Hunda.

“Clients can now book appointments by phone, e-mail, chat, online

form or through social media. Most application processes have moved

online. Technology has really changed the landscape in employment and

training.”

Hunda says the pandemic really emphasized the need for technology

forcing them to “kick that up a notch.” In order to keep connected

with their clients, and the community, she called the technology an

“absolute lifesaver.”

Coming out of a pandemic, their first focus is on reconnecting with

the community on a personal level. She said they were able to provide

service throughout the pandemic, but restrictions sometimes prevented

them from having clients in their building and visiting their

community partners and employers in person.

“Creating a personal connection with the people we serve and support

is at the heart of our success.” she said.

The promotion of the skilled trades is another major change that the

organization has seen. Hunda says an emphasis on post-secondary

education really put apprenticeship and trades on the sidelines for a

long time.

“With the need so high locally in the mining sector in particular, we

appreciate that the focus is shifting,” she said.

“High-paying skilled labour positions are in demand and we are

focused on getting our clients ready to meet this demand.”

The overall worker shortage has also made an impact on Yes Employment

Services where employers are taking on a new role by investing in

training new employees who are willing to learn about the job.

Hunda says employers now are “opening their minds” towards helping

educate, train and scale up the employees that they’re hiring on.

She called it “a big win” for both the job seekers and for companies

because they’re getting people trained in exactly what they need them

to do.

“(Worker to employer ratios) have definitely flipped from pre-

pandemic to post-pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, it definitely was

not a job seeker’s market. It was more of an employers market where

the employers have the staff and multiple applications coming in the

door,” she said.

“And now it’s the flipside coming out of a pandemic.

“You definitely have it the other way around where it’s a job-seekers

market now and if you want a job, you can pretty much walk into

places now and be able to secure something.”

On the horizon, Hunda has a vision to develop a hub model with

multiple partner organizations under one roof. She said the idea has

been in the planning stages and when established, it will further

assist people with their employment career goals.

Yes Employment Services (Thunder Bay) was established June 8, 1981 in

the basement of St. Paul’s Church. Based on identified community

needs, the service model was brought to the table by a group of

concerned citizens/volunteers who realized the need for supportive

services to at-risk groups in our community.

Today it employs 24 people. Funded by Employment Ontario the service

has provided job matches and placements at a rate of 69 per cent of

clients annually with almost 12 per cent of their clients pursuing

training or education.

