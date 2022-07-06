Yes Employment Services has sailed into its 41st year with newly-
appointed executive director Lorna Hunda at the helm.
Hunda is no stranger to the centre beginning with utilizing the
organization’s services as a client in 1998. After 23 years serving
as their accounting assistant, she moved on to the position of
manager of finance in 2005 and eventually took on the position of
acting executive director in 2019.
“In reflecting on our past 40 years, some of the biggest changes we
have seen are the changes in technology — innovations like our new
hybrid workshop equipment have been a game-changer and allows us to
meet people where they are and on their terms,” said Hunda.
“Clients can now book appointments by phone, e-mail, chat, online
form or through social media. Most application processes have moved
online. Technology has really changed the landscape in employment and
training.”
Hunda says the pandemic really emphasized the need for technology
forcing them to “kick that up a notch.” In order to keep connected
with their clients, and the community, she called the technology an
“absolute lifesaver.”
Coming out of a pandemic, their first focus is on reconnecting with
the community on a personal level. She said they were able to provide
service throughout the pandemic, but restrictions sometimes prevented
them from having clients in their building and visiting their
community partners and employers in person.
“Creating a personal connection with the people we serve and support
is at the heart of our success.” she said.
The promotion of the skilled trades is another major change that the
organization has seen. Hunda says an emphasis on post-secondary
education really put apprenticeship and trades on the sidelines for a
long time.
“With the need so high locally in the mining sector in particular, we
appreciate that the focus is shifting,” she said.
“High-paying skilled labour positions are in demand and we are
focused on getting our clients ready to meet this demand.”
The overall worker shortage has also made an impact on Yes Employment
Services where employers are taking on a new role by investing in
training new employees who are willing to learn about the job.
Hunda says employers now are “opening their minds” towards helping
educate, train and scale up the employees that they’re hiring on.
She called it “a big win” for both the job seekers and for companies
because they’re getting people trained in exactly what they need them
to do.
“(Worker to employer ratios) have definitely flipped from pre-
pandemic to post-pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, it definitely was
not a job seeker’s market. It was more of an employers market where
the employers have the staff and multiple applications coming in the
door,” she said.
“And now it’s the flipside coming out of a pandemic.
“You definitely have it the other way around where it’s a job-seekers
market now and if you want a job, you can pretty much walk into
places now and be able to secure something.”
On the horizon, Hunda has a vision to develop a hub model with
multiple partner organizations under one roof. She said the idea has
been in the planning stages and when established, it will further
assist people with their employment career goals.
Yes Employment Services (Thunder Bay) was established June 8, 1981 in
the basement of St. Paul’s Church. Based on identified community
needs, the service model was brought to the table by a group of
concerned citizens/volunteers who realized the need for supportive
services to at-risk groups in our community.
Today it employs 24 people. Funded by Employment Ontario the service
has provided job matches and placements at a rate of 69 per cent of
clients annually with almost 12 per cent of their clients pursuing
training or education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.