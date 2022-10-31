Trying to solve a housing shortage in the midst of an economic boom is to be a main focus of White River’s incoming mayor.
“White River needs to be seen as a place where people want to come to and live,” Tara Anderson-Hart said Friday.
When Anderson-Hart defeated her lone opponent Mark Hubbard in Monday’s election by a 170-142 margin, she became the first woman to be the town’s head of council in almost 50 years.
Angelo Bazzoni, the town’s long-time mayor, opted not to seek re-election this time out.
While “a change of perspective” is more important than gender, Anderson-Hart said, she noted she is now the fourth woman in her immediate political orbit to become mayor.
Town councils in Dubreuilville, Hornepayne and Wawa are all led by women.
“You get a group of girls working together and you can accomplish a lot of amazing things,” Anderson-Hart remarked.
Anderson-Hart, who grew up in White River, says she has spent much of her spare time on town committees. She chaired the town’s 125th anniversary a few years ago, and has spent the last year or so as vice-chair of the local economic development committee.
“I love my town, and I want to see good things happen here,” she said.
Economically, White River has benefited from a rejuvenated lumber mill and a new gold mine located a short drive from town.
Still, said Anderson-Hart, it remains a challenge to fill about 100 job vacancies across various sectors.
“Everybody is working with a skeleton crew,” she said. “In order to grow, we need young people who want to be part of our community.”
