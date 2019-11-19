Thunder Bay’s former mayor has pleaded not guilty to a charge of extortion on the first day of what’s expected to be a month-long trial.
Keith Hobbs, his wife Marisa Hobbs and Mary Voss each pleaded not guilty to allegedly extorting or being party to extorting an alleged victim to buy a house for Voss by threatening to disclose criminal allegations against the alleged victim to the police in the fall of 2016.
