A man convicted of manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Braiden Jacob will have to wait another month to learn his sentence.
Jonathan Yellowhead, 26, was found guilty for his role in Jacob’s death last year. A sentencing hearing was held in December, on the four-year anniversary of the teen’s death.
Jacob was reported missing on Dec. 6, 2018. He was staying at the Victoria Inn with his family while in town attending grief counselling. His body was found in Chapples Park on Dec. 9, 2018. His cause of death was hypothermia with blunt face trauma and ethanol intoxication as contributing factors.
Yellowhead was arrested on Dec. 14, 2018 in Fort Hope First Nation, his home community.
On Tuesday, a sentencing decision was expected to be delivered by Judge Bonnie Warkentin, but she needed more time forming her decision and the case was adjourned to April 24.
During the sentencing hearing in December of last year, the defence asked the judge to consider a sentence of three to five years while the Crown asked for a sentence in the range of eight to 12 years in jail.
