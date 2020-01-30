The man convicted of the 2017 death of Robert Lloyd Gray has been sentenced to 16 years in jail.
Garnet Jay Loon, 44, was convicted earlier this month of manslaughter for the death of the 50-year-old Gray after pleading guilty last fall.
Gray and Kory Lee Campbell, 22, were found dead in a Carl Avenue residence on July 1, 2017. Loon was initially charged with second-degree murder in relation to Gray’s death and was also charged with second-degree murder in the death of Campbell; that charge was later downgraded to manslaughter and then withdrawn in November of last year.
