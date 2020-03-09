Out on the snow-covered trail in the Alaskan wilderness with her team of 10 dogs, Thunder Bay’s Julia Cross said she didn’t have the words to describe just how amazing it was to run the Junior Iditarod.
“Running dogs out there for that long in such a beautiful place is kind of hard to explain in words,” said Cross. “It’s gorgeous. Such beautiful country. There’s mountains up ahead, dog teams everywhere in the area, and beautiful snow conditions, it’s really, really cool.”
On the last weekend in February, Cross, 17, checked one item off her bucket list as she headed out from Knik Lake, Alaska for the roughly 240-kilometre Junior Iditarod with eight other mushers aged 14 to 17.
