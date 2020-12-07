A coroner’s jury examining the death three years ago of a 59-year-old mining surveyor has recommended that mining companies make use of advanced technologies that can help protect workers from large, mobile machines when they are on foot underground.
The five-person jury in Thunder Bay made seven recommendations on Nov. 19 following the conclusion of a four-day inquest into the horrific death of Eulogio (Bot) Gutierrez at Barrick Gold’s Williams mine near Marathon.
Gutierrez was six months from retirement on the morning of Nov. 27, 2017 when he was struck and killed by the front bucket of a scooptram, a large machine used to move ore around in underground mines. Both of Gutierrez’s legs were amputated by the collision. He died at the scene.
In a tearful account this week to the inquest’s jurors, the scooptram’s driver said he didn’t realize at the time that Gutierrez was still in the vicinity of a pile of ore when the scooptram came through. Police deemed the incident to be accidental.
The jury heard that Gutierrez was an experienced surveyor, but for reasons unknown was not carrying a blue strobe light which could have alerted the scooptram’s driver to his presence.
Immediately after Gutierrez’s death, the Williams mine took measures to ensure that work areas are blocked off when surveyors or other “pedestrian” workers are walking about.
On Thursday, the jury recommended that Williams continue with its plan to have underground mobile equipment fitted with blind-spot cameras, as well as “proximity detection systems” that can alert drivers that pedestrians are nearby. The installations are to be completed sometime next year.
A lawyer for the Williams mine told the jury and Gutierrez’s family that Gutierrez “did not die in vain.”
“There is a clear commitment (by the company) to make sure this never happens again,” said Robin Linley. “Procedures, policies and training are in place to prevent a similar accident.”
Throughout the inquest, jurors heard that Ontario mines, including Williams, routinely make use of contractors, so that there can be more than one employer at a large workplace.
The jury recommended that safety policies by Williams — as well as Manitouwadge-based contractor Manroc Developments — be thoroughly reviewed and presented to employees at least once a year.
Reviews would include a look at underground pedestrian and traffic management policies, blue light procedures and “how specific policies, now in place, address the circumstances surrounding the accident of Eulogio Gutierrez.”
The jurors recommend that the Ministry of Labour, as well as provincial agencies that focus on mine safety, update their bulletins in regard to the use of mobile equipment technologies in underground mines.
The jurors also recommended a provincial mining legislative review committee “explore, evaluate and consider, along with appropriate stakeholders, whether there are opportunities to develop co-ordinated health and safety systems, including training at multl-employer mine sites.”
Mining companies are not required to implement recommendations from inquests, but the jury was told that recommendations can be adopted if they are specific and “practical.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.