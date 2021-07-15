Public health officials reported only one active case of COVID-19 across the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday, with no new cases of the virus emerging.
There were no cases in hospital, no deaths linked to the virus and no reports of variants of concern, according to a Thunder Bay District Health Unit news release. The health unit’s coverage area includes the City of Thunder Bay.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.