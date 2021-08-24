There were 11 active cases of COVID-19 in Northwestern Ontario on Monday.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported one new case and a total of six active cases of the virus. The new case is in the Thunder Bay area and has its point of exposure listed as pending.
The health unit is also reporting one active case in the district is hospitalized.
The Northwestern Health Unit reported five active cases of the virus on Monday with one new case in the Rainy River District.
