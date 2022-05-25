The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 95 new, lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
There were also 208 active, confirmed cases in the district and 10 outbreaks in high-risk institutional settings. However, the outbreaks at St. Joseph’s Hospital’s 2 south unit and Chartwell Glacier Ridge Retirement Residence were declared over on Tuesday.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 31 COVID-positive patients admitted on Tuesday, and one of them was in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s occupancy was at 105 per cent with the intensive care unit’s occupancy at nearly 82 per cent.
