Federal support for Thunder Bay’s isolation centres is on its way.
Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu confirmed the government is finalizing an agreement with St. Joseph’s Care Group, which co-ordinates the isolation shelters.
Hajdu said she couldn’t give any details yet as the contract is still being signed but the grant starts on April 1.
