Fifteen Thunder Bay area projects aimed at engaging seniors in the community have received federal funding.
Nearly $300,000 was announced by Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu last month for the initiatives that will help seniors stay active, informed and socially connected.
Funding recipients include: Southbridge Roseview; Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre; Red Rock Indian Band; North of Superior Healthcare Group; Royal Canadian Legion Branch 32; Handicapped Action Group Incorporated; Gathering Table; Club francophone du lac Supérieur; Church of St Michael and All Angels; Centre des Femmes Francophones du Nord-Ouest de l’Ontario (CFFNOO); Anishinabek Employment & Training Services; Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek; Municipality of Greenstone; Marathon Public Library; and Kiikenomaga Kikenjigewen Employment and Training Services (KKETS).
“The New Horizons for Seniors promotes healthy living and keeps seniors in our region connected to their communities,” said Hajdu, in a news release. “Seniors are often isolated and loneliness is connected to poorer health. These 15 local projects will help seniors stay healthier and happier in their communities.”
The funding is from the New Horizons for Seniors, a federal grants and contributions program that aims to foster social inclusion and improve seniors’ health and well-being.
