Former Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs has been found not guilty of extortion.
His wife, Marisa, and Mary Voss were also acquitted of extortion charges on Thursday at the Thunder Bay Courthouse.
Justice Fletcher Dawson spent more than two hours reading just a portion of his 155-page decision, outlining why he had reasonable doubt about the guilt of the three accused and why he found the alleged victim in the trial, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, to not be a credible witness.
The Hobbses and Voss were charged with extortion for allegedly threatening the alleged victim into buying a home for Voss in exchange for not disclosing criminal allegations to the police in the fall of 2016.
