Kenora taxpayers will collectively fork out $1.5 million more this year as the city looks to pay more for fuel, utilities, insurance and other costs affected by “significant inflationary pressures.”
The increase is part of a $60-million budget city council approved last week.
Overall taxes are to rise 5.36 per cent, a city news release said. How much businesses and homeowners end up paying depends on their property assessment value, which is determined by the province.
The majority of the budget — about $42 million — is for operating costs. Among the big-ticket items is water and waste water operations, which is to cost $7.7 million, the city said. The cost of managing solid waste is an additional $2.2 million.
In 2022, the city paid $171,000 in salary for its chief administrator, Kyle Attanasio, according to the province’s Sunshine List for civil servants who earn more than $100,000.
Of the local property taxes collected by the city, 30 per cent “goes to external agencies (such as the Kenora District Services Board) which we are required to fund,” the news release said.
“We continue to seek methods to more efficiently deliver our services,” the release added.
