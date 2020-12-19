About 110 Kenora unionized municipal workers are to vote on a proposed new contract over the coming days.
A tentative deal was reached on Friday during a last-ditch bargaining attempt by the city and the workers’ union to avoid a strike or lockout that was set to start the day after Christmas Day.
“No details of the (proposed) agreement will be released until members have had an opportunity to review it and hold a ratification vote,” a CUPE Local 191 news release said.
Relations appeared to break down earlier this week, after a majority of workers rejected the city’s final contract offer, and their union accused the city of bargaining in bad faith. The city denied the charge.
The workers have been without a new contract since December of last year.
