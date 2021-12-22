More boosters required

People wait briefly to enter the vaccination clinic at the CLE

Coliseum building on Tuesday during a snowfall.

 Brent Linton, CJ Staff

The City of Kenora has declared a state of emergency because of a

COVID-19 outbreak.

Twenty-six cases were reported in the Kenora area on Monday with two

more reported Tuesday.

“The municipality along with key stakeholders and health care experts

are working diligently to work through the spike in cases within our

community,” the municipality said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“However, with increased cases we need to take the necessary

precautions to try to reduce the spread.”

The declaration emphasizes the urgency of the situation in Kenora,

the municipality said, adding the community needs to act now to

reduce the spread.

By declaring the emergency, the city has requested additional

resources from the province.

Kenora residents are asked to maintain physical distancing, stay home

if experiencing symptoms, wash hands or use sanitizer regularly and

get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The Northwestern Health Unit reported 102 active cases in its

catchment area on Tuesday. In addition to the two cases in the Kenora

area, there are three new cases in the Dryden area, two in the Emo

area, one in the Fort Frances area, one in the Red Lake area, one in

the Rainy River area and two in the Sioux Lookout area.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 65 active cases and 11

new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, two are from household contact, one is from other

close contact, one is travel-related, one has an unknown source of

exposure and six remain under investigation.

Ten of the cases are in the Thunder Bay area and one is in a district

community.

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board announced Monday

evening an individual associated with St. Elizabeth School had tested

positive for the virus.

Parents, guardians and staff of the cohort have been contacted by

members of the school board and will be contacted by a public health

nurse.