The City of Kenora has declared a state of emergency because of a
COVID-19 outbreak.
Twenty-six cases were reported in the Kenora area on Monday with two
more reported Tuesday.
“The municipality along with key stakeholders and health care experts
are working diligently to work through the spike in cases within our
community,” the municipality said in a news release issued Tuesday.
“However, with increased cases we need to take the necessary
precautions to try to reduce the spread.”
The declaration emphasizes the urgency of the situation in Kenora,
the municipality said, adding the community needs to act now to
reduce the spread.
By declaring the emergency, the city has requested additional
resources from the province.
Kenora residents are asked to maintain physical distancing, stay home
if experiencing symptoms, wash hands or use sanitizer regularly and
get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
The Northwestern Health Unit reported 102 active cases in its
catchment area on Tuesday. In addition to the two cases in the Kenora
area, there are three new cases in the Dryden area, two in the Emo
area, one in the Fort Frances area, one in the Red Lake area, one in
the Rainy River area and two in the Sioux Lookout area.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 65 active cases and 11
new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Of the new cases, two are from household contact, one is from other
close contact, one is travel-related, one has an unknown source of
exposure and six remain under investigation.
Ten of the cases are in the Thunder Bay area and one is in a district
community.
The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board announced Monday
evening an individual associated with St. Elizabeth School had tested
positive for the virus.
Parents, guardians and staff of the cohort have been contacted by
members of the school board and will be contacted by a public health
nurse.
