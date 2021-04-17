The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay district continued to dip Friday, bucking a southern Ontario trend, although public health officials also reported eight new cases of the virus.
As of Friday, there were 57 active cases, three less than the day before, according to a Thunder Bay District Health Unit bulletin.
