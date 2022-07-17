One person is in custody and another is being sought by provincial police in regard to the “suspicious” death this week of a 28-year-old Kenora man.
Police said David Sinclair was found dead on Wednesday night in a Dryden home on Whyte Avenue following an alleged assault.
Investigators haven’t said how Sinclair died, but said his death “does not appear to be a random incident.”
An autopsy is to take place at Toronto’s Ontario Centre of Forensic Sciences, a provincial news release said Friday.
No charges, if any apply, were announced on Friday.
