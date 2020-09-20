Federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has picked a Northwestern Ontario MP as the party’s critic for the department of Northern Affairs and FedNor.
Kenora’s Eric Melillo was named to the position on Sept. 7, a news release said.
Melillo said he’d endorsed O’Toole in the party’s leadership race “in part due to (his) strong support for Northern economic development and Indigenous issues.”
Melillo’s appointment came as O’Toole unveiled the other 37 members of his shadow cabinet on Sept. 7, including Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre as the party’s finance critic.
