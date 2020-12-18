About 100 Kenora unionized municipal workers could be on the picket line as early as the day after Christmas Day following a strong rejection of the city’s final contract offer.
But both sides in the dispute said they remain hopeful another round of bargaining set for today will resolve the impasse.
More than 80 per cent of workers rejected the city’s offer — which has not been made public — over two days of voting this week. Voter turnout was nearly 100 per cent, according to CUPE Local 191.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
