Kenora’s St. Louis school will remain open following a positive case of COVID-19.
“Due to our COVID-19 prevention strategies in place, staff and students not contacted by the school can continue to attend school as usual,” a Kenora Catholic District School Board news release said Wednesday night.
The board didn’t say whether the infected person is a student or a staff member. About 110 students attend the school.
“For reasons of privacy, we will minimize sharing personal information about any case and encourage others to avoid identifying individuals,” the release added.
The St. Louis case is believed to be one of two new confirmed COVID-19 cases announced by Northwestern Health Unit.
According to the health unit’s website, the total number of confirmed cases since the spring is now 85. There are currently seven active cases.
The overall infection rate across the Kenora district remains at less than one per cent.
