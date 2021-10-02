Kenora’s Thomas Shura is among 15 Ontario selfless seniors being recognized by the province for volunteerism and “humanitarian activities.”
Shura is known in his city for organizing “clothing drives for local First Nations and others in need of winter wear,” a provincial news release said Friday.
“For many years, he has put his construction skills to good use by building homes for Habitat for Humanity to help low-income families,” the release added.
The annual Ontario Senior Achievement Award was created in 1987 to recognize “outstanding seniors” over age 65. More than 600 seniors have been recognized so far.
Current recipients receive a framed certificate signed by Premier Doug Ford and Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell.
