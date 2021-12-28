A winter staple

People access food at the Salvation Army soup van on Wilson Street on

Sunday.

 By Brent Linton, CJ Staff

The Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle campaign has fallen about

$16,000 short of its $235,000 goal.

As of Friday, $218,916 has been raised and the organization was

thankful for the generosity of the community despite being a little

short of its goal.

The money raised through the kettle campaign is used for services

like the Salvation Army’s mobile feeding program, food bank and a

school breakfast program.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone. We are so grateful for

the support we have received at the Kettles — we recognize that

especially this year, it is a sacrifice for many to give, both

financially and of their time,” said Gary Ferguson, executive

director of the Salvation Army Community and Residential Services, in

a news release. “We say thank you again, for helping us to continue

our services in the community. Many people will benefit because of

your selflessness.”

Donations are still being accepted and can be dropped off at or

mailed to 545 Cumberland St. N., Thunder Bay, ON, P7A 4S2 or by

calling 345-6492.