The Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle campaign has fallen about
$16,000 short of its $235,000 goal.
As of Friday, $218,916 has been raised and the organization was
thankful for the generosity of the community despite being a little
short of its goal.
The money raised through the kettle campaign is used for services
like the Salvation Army’s mobile feeding program, food bank and a
school breakfast program.
“This has been a difficult year for everyone. We are so grateful for
the support we have received at the Kettles — we recognize that
especially this year, it is a sacrifice for many to give, both
financially and of their time,” said Gary Ferguson, executive
director of the Salvation Army Community and Residential Services, in
a news release. “We say thank you again, for helping us to continue
our services in the community. Many people will benefit because of
your selflessness.”
Donations are still being accepted and can be dropped off at or
mailed to 545 Cumberland St. N., Thunder Bay, ON, P7A 4S2 or by
calling 345-6492.
