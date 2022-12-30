Even though the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle campaign fell short of its goal by $14,000, it still managed to haul in a six-figure sum.
The campaign raised more than $245,000 leaving it shy of its $260,000 goal for the 2022 campaign.
“This has been a difficult year for everyone,” said Gary Ferguson, executive director of the Salvation Army community and residential services, in a news release. “We are so grateful for the support we have received at the Kettles — we recognize that especially this year, it is a sacrifice for many to give, both financially and of their time. We say thank you again, for helping us to continue our services in the community. Many people will benefit because of your selflessness.”
The money raised through the kettles ensures funding is in place for the organization’s programs and services like the mobile feeding program that sees up to 240 people per night as well as towing the food bank and providing school breakfasts.
Donations towards the 2022 campaign can still be accepted before midnight on Dec. 31 in order to be receipted in 2022. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to 545 Cumberland St. N., Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4S2, or by calling 345-6492.
