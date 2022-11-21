The Salvation Army kicked off its Christmas Kettle campaign on Thursday with a goal of raising $260,000 to meet the demands for its programs in Thunder Bay.
With the impact of the pandemic and inflation, poverty is increasing in the community and the Salvation Army’s food bank and soup van are experiencing rising numbers.
The soup van sees up to 240 people per night.
“The need is great in Thunder Bay, but the people in Thunder Bay are also great,” said Gary Ferguson, executive director of the Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre. “We live in a world that encompasses a major share of the poor and downtrodden. Each person may have a different need in their life. While some yearn for success, some don’t have the most basic amenities such as a shelter or enough food to eat. We have confidence that those who can, will support us in our work to lift up those who are in need, and we are grateful for the relationships we have in the city.”
This year kettles are located at Intercity Shopping Centre, Real Canadian Superstore, Grandview Mall, all three Walmart locations from today until Dec. 24 and the LCBOs at Arthur Street, Dawson Road, and Thunder Centre from Dec. 1 to 24.
Halfway Motors Nissan, Mastrangelo Fuels, and Tbaytel are also hosting kettles.
The kettles are fully staffed by volunteers and anyone interested in volunteering can call 345-6492.
The kettles will again feature a tap feature to donate with a credit card rather than with cash.
Donations can also be made by calling 345-6492 or through the mail at The Salvation Army, 545 Cumberland St. N., Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4S2.
