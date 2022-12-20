With less than a week to go, the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle campaign is short more than $81,000 of its goal.
The organization is looking to raise $260,000 for its programs and services and so far the annual kettle campaign has raised about $178,600.
The money raised through the kettles helps the Salvation Army’s Christmas needs but it also funds services throughout the year, including the soup van, which feeds up to 240 people per night. Through the Salvation Army, 50 school breakfasts are served daily and 70 to 80 food hampers are distributed each week for families and individuals with limited financial resources.
The organization’s emergency shelter is also at capacity and the transitional housing program is near capacity.
“In these challenging times, more people are turning to the services we offer,” said Gary Ferguson, executive director of the Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre, in a news release. “The rising costs are making it difficult for them to meet their basic needs. The support we receive from the kettle campaign means that not only are we are able to make Christmas a happier time for them, but we will also be able to assist them through the year.”
The kettles are staffed by volunteers and those shifts need to be filled as many volunteers scheduled to man the kettles have had to drop out due to the viruses circulating the city.
Anyone who can be on call for kettle shifts, can call 345-6492.
Donations to the kettles will be accepted until 1 p.m. on Saturday at the following locations: Superstore, Intercity Shopping Centre, Grandview Mall, all three Walmart locations, and the LCBO stores at Arthur Street, Thunder Centre, and Dawson Road.
Donations can also be made by calling 345-6492 or mailing to The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre, 545 Cumberland St. N., Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4S2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.