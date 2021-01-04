The Thunder Bay Police Services Board has deferred the decision to include money in the proposed 2022 budget to begin the process for a new police headquarters.
Police Chief Sylvie Hauth asked for a motion to be presented to the board on Dec. 15 asking them to recommend the construction of a new centralized police headquarters and that $5.6 million be included in the 2022 budget for land acquisition and the development of tender documents.
The motion further called for the more than $50 million needed to construct the building to be included in the 2024 budget for consideration.
The motion was moved by board member Georjann Morriseau but no other board member seconded the motion.
Mayor Bill Mauro said he can’t support including the initial $5.6 million without any idea where the money for the $50 million would come from.
And newly sworn in police services board member Michael Power requested deferring the issue to January to give himself more time to get up to speed on the project.
“I would be in a better position to comment on it in January,” said Power.
The request to defer the decision was approved.
Power was also appointed vice-chairperson of the police services board on Tuesday and Kristen Oliver was appointed chair of the board, replacing Georjann Morriseau who had served as chair since December of 2019.
Oliver thanked Morriseau for her leadership over the last year.
“It’s been challenging times but you’ve led us through in an impeccable way so thank you for your time,” said Oliver.
