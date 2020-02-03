Friends Lilly Bourget, 9, and Morgan Sand, 11, worked together to carve out the letters of a snow sculpture at Winter FunDays at Marina Park this weekend, spelling out “I heart TBAY”
While Morgan said she had tried the art form before, it was a first time experience for Lilly who said she was interested to learn “new tools to use.”
“Never use your dad’s saw,“ interjected Morgan with a laugh.
The event, hosted by Willowsprings Creative Centre, attracted a large group of people from “teeny tiny kids, to grandparents and parents,” said Judi Vinni, co-ordinator of the centre. “When they all just get in there and start carving together it’s fantastic.”
The snow carving was offered during the weekly free Winter FunDay events this year instead of Family Day SnowDay when it is usually held because Vinni said it is an activity that works better for smaller groups as opposed to the thousands of people who attend SnowDay.
And it is a very accessible art form. As Vinni explained, anyone can pack a box full of snow in their yard, leave it for a few days, and then remove the box and start carving.
“You can use all sorts of tools from a butter knife to carpentry tools, to gardening tools, to tools you make yourself,” said Vinni, who, along with two other artists from Willowsprings, guided people in their carvings of larger group projects as well as individual ones.
“It’s sometimes difficult for people to think in three dimensions,” said Vinni. “So the artist helps them look for the sculpture within the block of snow and try to think in three dimension and once they start then they’re off to the races.”
The snow carving FunDay served as a prelude to the Snow Sculpture contest that will get underway at Marina Park on Feb. 12 to be on display for Family Day festivities on Feb. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.