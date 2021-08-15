Skittles and eggs were part of the morning menu last month at Sleeping Giant Child Care Centre.
As a way to invite children into the kitchen, the daycare facility’s in-house chef, Tracy Pinet, welcomes ideas from the kids for her menu.
One youngster wanted to try Skittles candies with his eggs, so a Skittle garnish was added to the plates of eggs.
“It’s a way of inviting them in, bringing their ideas,” said Pinet. “I hope to give them some of the wonderful memories I had growing up — just little things they may remember being special for them here.”
Pinet fondly recalls being mentored by her grandmother, mother and aunt in the kitchen growing up after she accidentally started a fire with her Easy-Bake Oven at a young age.
“I never got another Easy-Bake Oven, but the women in my family took me under their wing and I have such wonderful memories of being in the kitchen with them. That’s what I want to impart here with the children.”
It was that passion that led Pinet to open her own restaurant, Food Bebe, in 2017. But she made the difficult decision to close her doors this spring when her lease was up because of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on her business.
Andrea Mulligan, owner and director of Sleeping Giant Child Care Centre, contacted Pinet when she heard Pinet wasn’t going to renew the lease on Food Bebe.
“She ran her concept by me, the vision she had and I would say what sealed the deal was a continuation of having an open-concept kitchen,” said Pinet. “I certainly felt really depleted after this last year, very deflated, and it really just felt like work. It was about paying the bills and making it through to the end of the lease. I was hoping this would refresh me and it’s already working.
“Just being around the children’s energy and a change of pace, new menu — it’s kind of re-inspiring me,” she said.
Mulligan’s vision for the child care centre aligned with what drove Pinet to open Food Bebe in the first place — both ventures came from the heart.
“I was so flattered (Mulligan) thought of me and it seemed like we were coming from the same place,” said Pinet. “It’s a continuation of my vision and I’m already loving it.”
Mulligan said they are serious about food at the daycare and they take pride in the quality of food they are providing.
They are also supporting local producers and show the children were their food is coming from.
