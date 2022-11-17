Toys for Tots got a hefty start to its campaign this holiday season with a donation of more than $40,000 from Tim Hortons Smile Cookie fundraiser.
Held in late September, more than $80,000 was raised through the sale of the cookies at local Tim Hortons restaurants and on Wednesday, Toys for Tots and George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation each received their even split of the money.
“It’s pretty amazing,” said Paul Penna, chairperson of the Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters’ Association’s Toys for Tots campaign. “We’ve been lucky enough to be recipients I think for over 10 years now of the Tim Hortons cookie campaign. It’s been a wonderful kick-off year after year for us.”
To start with this $40,000 donation will have a big impact on the campaign.
“The last couple of years we really felt like our campaign would be in trouble with COVID and there is so much more need, too,” Penna said. “There are more families that are struggling. Our campaign has been quite good the last couple of years and this cookie campaign is a huge part of it.”
George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation executive director Cindy Levanto was thrilled with the results of this year’s cookie campaign.
The government funding George Jeffrey Children’s Centre receives goes mostly to salaries and some operations, said Levanto. Donations through initiatives like the Smile Cookie campaign help to enhance programs and services and also equipment.
Tim Hortons franchisee owner, Brent Prepp, said with one store closed for renovations during the campaign, he wasn’t sure how they would do, so he was very happy to see more than $80,000 raised.
He said both Toys for Tots and the George Jeffrey Children’s Centre give so much to the community.
“Tim Hortons feels it’s really important to give back to the community,” said Prepp, adding the Smile Cookie initiative is always well-supported by customers.
“We get calls and (questions) in the drive-thru all the time, months in advance, asking when we’re going to have Smile Cookies,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.