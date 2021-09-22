National hunting, trapping and fishing Heritage Day was celebrated throughout Algonquin Avenue Public School last Thursday.
During the day, students learned about trapping, fishing and hunting, with hands-on displays from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry along with the Thunder Bay Police Service, and Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
“We want them to build a relationship with the outdoors and learn to love it and protect it,” said Darren Lentz, principal of Algonquin Avenue Public School.
“It is a awesome opportunity to get community partners from in and around the area to come in and share their love and knowledge of the outdoors and connect it to the curriculum back in the classroom,” said Lentz.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.