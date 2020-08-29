Chloe Tremonti is looking forward to starting Grade 7 this year armed
with knowledge on how to keep herself safe from COVID-19.
The Pope John Paul II School student was one of several students taking
part in a transition program to help kids on the autism spectrum ease
back into face-to-face learning within the Thunder Bay Catholic
District School Board.
The two-week program ended on Friday and also featured in-class
transition programming for first-time kindergarten students.
“I like it because it’s sweet and it’s kind and it’s teaching us how to
social distance and the ways to protect yourself from the coronavirus,”
said Chloe.
Amy Massalin, a school-based behaviour lead with the Children’s Centre
Thunder Bay, said the program is to get the kids back into a routine
and also have some fun as they learn about the health and safety
changes that will be in place when school starts next month.
“We know for our students with autism, they learn a little bit
differently,” she said. “They need to get back into a routine and know
what’s to come.”
