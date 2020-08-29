Getting ready for school

Leia Hughes, 5, works with student support person Pina Torma on Friday

at Pope John Paul II School.

 By Jodi Lundmark, CJ staff

Chloe Tremonti is looking forward to starting Grade 7 this year armed

with knowledge on how to keep herself safe from COVID-19.

The Pope John Paul II School student was one of several students taking

part in a transition program to help kids on the autism spectrum ease

back into face-to-face learning within the Thunder Bay Catholic

District School Board.

The two-week program ended on Friday and also featured in-class

transition programming for first-time kindergarten students.

“I like it because it’s sweet and it’s kind and it’s teaching us how to

social distance and the ways to protect yourself from the coronavirus,”

said Chloe.

Amy Massalin, a school-based behaviour lead with the Children’s Centre

Thunder Bay, said the program is to get the kids back into a routine

and also have some fun as they learn about the health and safety

changes that will be in place when school starts next month.

“We know for our students with autism, they learn a little bit

differently,” she said. “They need to get back into a routine and know

what’s to come.”

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you