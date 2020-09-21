Progress on Indigenous issues has been “significant” in some areas since the shooting death 25 years ago of Ipperwash protester Dudley George, but “there is still so much further to go,” Nishnawbe Aski Nation grand Chief Alvin Fiddler says.
Fiddler, who recently spoke on behalf of the Chiefs of Ontario to mark the anniversary of the shooting, said George’s death at what was then a provincial park near Sarnia, Ont, “highlighted broken relationships” that continue to exist between First Nations and the provincial and federal governments.
“Many First Nations across the province are still fighting decades-long land-claim disputes and assertions of treaty rights and title,” Fiddler said in a news release.
He added: “The desire to make the necessary changes is there — we need the timing, resources and political will.”
On Sept. 8, the province and the federal governments announced that the former Ipperwash park lands had been formally returned to the Chippewas of Kettle & Stony Point First Nation. That was something George had been demanding when he was shot by a provincial police officer at the age of 38.
In a news release, Ontario Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford suggested that George did not die in vain.
“Our government is committed to taking real action to advance reconciliation and strengthen relationships with Indigenous partners for the benefit of First Nations across the province,” declared Rickford (Kenora-Rainy River).
But Fiddler noted that while Ontario created its own Indigenous Affairs ministry following a provincial inquiry into the Ipperwash shooting, the ministry under the current Conservative government no longer has a sole minister designated to oversee the department.
Rickford wears two hats: he is also in charge of Energy, Northern Development and Mines.
“In the years since Ipperwash, little has fundamentally changed,” said Fiddler. “Distrust still exists as a result of inequality and inadequate processes and implementation of recommendations (stemming from the Ipperwash inquiry).
In order to make progress, Fiddler said, both aboriginal and non-Indigenous Ontarians “must know our own histories (and) our rights. It is difficult to respect what you cannot understand.”
“Hopefully,” Fiddler added, “25 years from now, the future that Dudley George fought and died for will be realized.”
Meanwhile, the province has come under fire from Matawa First Nations for making legislative changes to advance mining and forestry interests in the remote north without the say-so of First Nations located there.
“The Ontario government fails to recognize that the development of the north potentially constitutes a taking up of land which will require significant Crown level discussions with rights-bearing First Nations,” said a separate Matawa news release.
