Local labour union leaders and workers gathered for the Thunder Bay and District Labour Council Labour Day Car Rally on Monday to celebrate the contributions of working people and to start a new campaign aimed at all levels of government.
The campaign urges governments to help restart the economy by investing in community support. This involves a new plan that will replace lost jobs with better ones, strengthening public health care and disaster-proofing the social safety net.
Carlos Santander-Maturana, president of the Thunder Bay and District Labour Council, says the Canadian Labour Congress is launching the Moving Forward Together program to push governments to address the needs of Canadian people based on what the pandemic taught the public. They say the U.S. provided a good learning opportunity with their chaotic health and economic situation.
