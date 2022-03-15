Police in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI) have issued a public safety warning about a possible supply of laced cocaine in the community.
As of Monday afternoon, one individual had been flown out of the community for medical care after a reaction to illicitly obtained cocaine.
The source of the drugs has not yet been verified
“Police are therefore issuing a public warning to substance users, to acknowledge that there is an increased chance of suffering serious injury or death with the current supply of illicit drugs in circulation,” the OPP said in a news release. “Should you choose to continue using illicit substances, please ensure you take additional safety precautions including having an adequate supply of naloxone on hand and someone responsible around who can use it and call out for additional assistance.”
Anyone with any information about drug-related activities, is asked to contact the KI detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
