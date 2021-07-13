Northerners without a car wouldn’t be forced to hitchhike or take other risks to get around if the federal government provided an affordable inter-city busing service, says NDP MP Carol Hughes.
“We believe there are a number of options available to the government, including the creation of a new crown corporation, or an expansion of the mandate of Via Rail, to include public bus transportation,” Hughes (Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing) said last week in her regular column.
