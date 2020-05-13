There is no more room left at the Thunder Bay Botanical Conservatory.

Annuals and perennials have filled their four greenhouses, and the east

and west wing of the centre — but there are only two people to plant

them in the city.

With COVID-19 restrictions, the conservatory has not received their

seasonal workers that normally are a familiar site in city gardens this

time of year.

See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of

The Chronicle-Journal.

