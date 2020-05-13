There is no more room left at the Thunder Bay Botanical Conservatory.
Annuals and perennials have filled their four greenhouses, and the east
and west wing of the centre — but there are only two people to plant
them in the city.
With COVID-19 restrictions, the conservatory has not received their
seasonal workers that normally are a familiar site in city gardens this
time of year.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of
The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.