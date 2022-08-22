The IISD Experimental Lakes Area fresh water research station near Kenora has received a federal operating grant of $11.7 million to be spread over the next five years.
“This funding is essential to driving forward our research on threats to Canada’s precious fresh water — from micro-plastics to drugs in our water and much more,” facility president Richard Florizone said Friday in a news release.
The funding is part of $628 million the government announced for about 20 research projects across the country.
