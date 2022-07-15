The public is invited to take part in the celebration of Lake Superior Day in Thunder Bay.
The event takes place on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Spirit Garden at Prince Arthur’s Landing.
People can drop by to enjoy kids’ activities and information booths all with a focus on Lake Superior.
The celebration of Lake Superior Day was started in the early 1990s to highlight the importance of the massive body of water and is marked annually on the third Sunday in July.
The event is being presented by EarthCare Thunder Bay, Confederation College, Let’s Talk Science, Lakehead Region Conservation Authority and the Remedial Action Plan Office North Shore.
