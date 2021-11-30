Lakehead University and the Trinity School of Medicine in Saint

Vincent announced Monday that they are going into partnership together.

This new partnership will provide Lakehead students a clear, defined

path to becoming a practicing doctor and allow students the

opportunity for global education.

Lakehead students will gain a competitive advantage as a result of

this agreement with the Caribbean institution.

Along with a waived application fee and scholarships exclusively

available to Lakehead students, Trinity School of Medicine will

provide a streamlined admissions process, granting conditional

acceptance to applicants that meet TSOM’s academic acceptance

requirements specified.

This benefit will drastically decrease the amount of time and effort

it usually takes to complete and process medical school applications.

In addition to an easier pathway to acceptance, Trinity School of

Medicine will allow selected Lakehead students in the undergraduate

science program each year the opportunity to participate in a mini-

clerkship session at their learning facilities and teaching hospital

in Warner Robins, Ga.

Students will attend lectures with TMSU students and rotate in select

clinical rotations. Lakehead students will meet Trinity faculty and

hospital leadership to see firsthand what it is like to attend

medical school.

“We are truly honoured to enter into this partnership with Lakehead

University and particularly excited to offer the opportunity to

participate in mini-clerkships” said Trinity’s Canadian regional

director of admissions Warren Ison in a news release.

“What many people don’t realize is that most medical schools don’t

allow students to even touch a patient until their third or fourth year.

“But Trinity recognizes the value in hands-on experience, which is

why students begin working directly with patients beginning their

very first term. Our partnership with Lakehead means we will be able

to produce more experienced doctors who can practice in Canada and

contribute to the correction of the ongoing physician shortage.”

Added Trinity School of Medicine president and CEO Steven Wilson in a

news release, “Trinity and Lakehead University have the common goal

of eliminating artificial barriers that prevent students from

reaching their potential.”

Since graduates from Trinity School of Medicine face no barriers to

residency and licensure in either the U.S. or Canada, Mr. Wilson

noted that this partnership “gives students the opportunity to gain

global healthcare experience abroad and return to their hometown

communities, where they can improve local healthcare access and

contribute to the regional economy.”

Under the agreement, Lakehead will also provide TMSU students the

possibility to transition into several of Lakehead's undergraduate

degree programs.

“Lakehead is delighted to launch this new partnership with Trinity

Medical Sciences University, which represents a wonderful opportunity

to further internationalize the Lakehead student body and provide our

students with unconventional academic experiences,” said Dr. David

Barnett, Lakehead University’s provost and vice-president (academics)

in a news release.

Dr. Todd Randall, Lakehead’s dean of the faculty of science and

environmental Studies, noted that “through this partnership, we are

welcoming new students into our programs, while also providing both

domestic and international students the opportunity to chase their

dreams of becoming medical professionals.”