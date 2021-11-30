Lakehead University and the Trinity School of Medicine in Saint
Vincent announced Monday that they are going into partnership together.
This new partnership will provide Lakehead students a clear, defined
path to becoming a practicing doctor and allow students the
opportunity for global education.
Lakehead students will gain a competitive advantage as a result of
this agreement with the Caribbean institution.
Along with a waived application fee and scholarships exclusively
available to Lakehead students, Trinity School of Medicine will
provide a streamlined admissions process, granting conditional
acceptance to applicants that meet TSOM’s academic acceptance
requirements specified.
This benefit will drastically decrease the amount of time and effort
it usually takes to complete and process medical school applications.
In addition to an easier pathway to acceptance, Trinity School of
Medicine will allow selected Lakehead students in the undergraduate
science program each year the opportunity to participate in a mini-
clerkship session at their learning facilities and teaching hospital
in Warner Robins, Ga.
Students will attend lectures with TMSU students and rotate in select
clinical rotations. Lakehead students will meet Trinity faculty and
hospital leadership to see firsthand what it is like to attend
medical school.
“We are truly honoured to enter into this partnership with Lakehead
University and particularly excited to offer the opportunity to
participate in mini-clerkships” said Trinity’s Canadian regional
director of admissions Warren Ison in a news release.
“What many people don’t realize is that most medical schools don’t
allow students to even touch a patient until their third or fourth year.
“But Trinity recognizes the value in hands-on experience, which is
why students begin working directly with patients beginning their
very first term. Our partnership with Lakehead means we will be able
to produce more experienced doctors who can practice in Canada and
contribute to the correction of the ongoing physician shortage.”
Added Trinity School of Medicine president and CEO Steven Wilson in a
news release, “Trinity and Lakehead University have the common goal
of eliminating artificial barriers that prevent students from
reaching their potential.”
Since graduates from Trinity School of Medicine face no barriers to
residency and licensure in either the U.S. or Canada, Mr. Wilson
noted that this partnership “gives students the opportunity to gain
global healthcare experience abroad and return to their hometown
communities, where they can improve local healthcare access and
contribute to the regional economy.”
Under the agreement, Lakehead will also provide TMSU students the
possibility to transition into several of Lakehead's undergraduate
degree programs.
“Lakehead is delighted to launch this new partnership with Trinity
Medical Sciences University, which represents a wonderful opportunity
to further internationalize the Lakehead student body and provide our
students with unconventional academic experiences,” said Dr. David
Barnett, Lakehead University’s provost and vice-president (academics)
in a news release.
Dr. Todd Randall, Lakehead’s dean of the faculty of science and
environmental Studies, noted that “through this partnership, we are
welcoming new students into our programs, while also providing both
domestic and international students the opportunity to chase their
dreams of becoming medical professionals.”
Commented
