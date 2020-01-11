David Barnett is the new provost and vice-president of academics at Lakehead University.
LU president Moira McPherson made the announcement on Friday. The role of provost and vice-president is the top academic position at the university and includes the responsibilities of chief operating officer and chief academic officer.
Barnett started at Lakehead in 2012 as the dean of the faculty of engineering and had been the acting and then interim provost and vice-president for the last two years.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
