After a fire forced the closure of Thunder Bay’s Solid Waste and Recycling Facility on Monday. the landfill was fully operational on Tuesday.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue helped extinguish the blaze in a waste pile at the landfill on Monday.
The fire was brought under control mid-morning on Monday but the landfill remained closed and the fire site was observed for flareups.
Before making a trip to the landfill, residents are reminded they can check the live camera to see how busy the site is by visiting thunderbay.ca/landfill.
