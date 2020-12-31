Anishinabek Nation has appointed an Indigenous language commissioner to enhance ongoing efforts of “healing and nation-building.”
“Through language, we can connect with the rest of our culture,” Barbara Nolan said in a news release. “It is a way of having our identity whole again.”
Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare called the development of Indigenous language and culture “one of our key areas.”
Nolan, who is based at Garden River First Nation near Sault Ste. Marie, is an experienced Indigenous language specialist who has worked in the field for several decades, the release said.
Anishinabek Nation represents 39 First Nations across Ontario.
