Caroline Keesic is being remembered as a “humble spirit” who led her remote community through difficult times.
Keesic, who was the long-time chief of North Spirit Lake First Nation, died recently at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre after a long battle with cancer, her family said. She was 50.
As news of her passing spread among Northwestern Ontario’s Indigenous leaders, Keesic was praised for her resilience during a crisis.
“Chief Keesic was a tremendous leader who put the needs of her community before her own,” a Nishnawbe Aski Nation news release said this week.
“She worked tirelessly when the community declared a state of emergency in 2019 after an escalation of the addiction epidemic, and a breakdown of the community’s water system.”
North Spirit Lake, a fly-in community, is located about 170 kilometres northeast of the Municipality of Red Lake.
According to an obituary, Keesic was a “pillar of strength” who “served her community with love and kindness.”
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, children and grandchildren. A funeral service is set for Monday at North Spirit Lake’s Victoria Linklater Memorial School.
