Northwestern Health Unit reported Friday a new positive case of COVID-19 in the Emo area.
No specific information was provided, but the health unit said it is following up “with the person involved and their contacts.”
According to the health unit’s website, 42 people in the Kenora district have tested positive for the coronavirus so far this year. The highest number was in Sioux Lookout, with 13 confirmed cases.
There have been no deaths linked to the virus within the health unit’s jurisdiction, which includes Dryden, Fort Frances and Rainy River.
