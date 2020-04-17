Ten new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district were reported on Thursday by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
The long weekend caused a reporting backlog and the health unit received the results on Thursday.
Those cases include a man in his 70s from a First Nation community who is hospitalized, and three cases from the Lac Des Illes mine site — a man in his 60s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.