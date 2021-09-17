Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is the latest site in Thunder Bay to have a rain garden.
The rain garden was installed at the ReStore site on Wednesday through a partnership with EcoSuperior and the United Way of Thunder Bay.
Since 2019, EcoSuperior has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build rain gardens at their home building sites.
“We are excited to maintain that partnership,” said Lana Vukelic, chief executive officer for Habitat Thunder Bay.
“It’s a great ecosystem and it also cleans the water and it becomes a very nice garden for the homeowners. And likewise for us here we are going to be the prettiest one on Squier (Street) once the garden is done.”
Vukelic is hoping that more people see the benefits and the beauty of rain gardens, and says that with climate change, this is a way to be better prepared.
Habitat for Humanity is planning a new home build for the spring and looks forward to having a rain garden as part of the landscaping.
“The one thing that I love about rain gardens is they can look like just a perennial garden, except they have the added function of managing stormwater,” said Julia Prinselaar, EcoSuperior program co-ordinator.
Rain gardens manage stormwater because they are a landscape depression like a saucer or a bowl, and are 20 to 30 centimetres deep.
Because of their shallow depression with loose soil, rain gardens capture rain water, hold it back and allow the runoff to soak into the ground slowly.
“In a heavy rainfall we are getting that infiltration of water,” said Prinselaar. “Any kind of potential contaminated water in that runoff is being filtered through the soil so you are restoring that natural water cycle and recharging groundwater level.”
The building that the ReStore is in has four downspouts to remove water from the roof of the building. Two of those downspouts will now direct rain water into the new garden, which will help keep rain water from ending up in drainage ditches or the stormwater system.
Prinselaar said that lawns have been called green concrete because they are not good at absorbing rainwater and that it is also important to consider the slope of the lawn — even with a slight slope much of the rainwater will just run off.
To improve landscaping, Prinselaar said that shrubs, bushes, trees and anything with deep roots can also help to absorb rainwater.
EcoSuperior has seen a rise in interest in rain gardens and their use across the city, including those that have been installed by the city as part of a stormwater management plan. More than 500 sites across the city have been identified as good areas to install a rain garden.
EcoSuperior has been working to educate people on the different methods of managing stormwater including rain gardens.
For homeowners interested in rain gardens, EcoSuperior will consult with and help educate the homeowner on the process with the rain garden rebate program the city offers through EcoSuperior.
In the spring, EcoSuperior runs workshops for homeowners to educate them on the benefits and how to install a rain garden.
