The Law Society of Ontario has made professional misconduct findings against a Thunder Bay lawyer, who misled 15 clients over a 10-year period.
The allegations against Thomas Michael Harris took place from 2007 to 2017 and included him not commencing actions when retained and lying to his clients about the status of files, failing to return phone calls or meet with clients and failing to take the necessary steps in proceedings that had started.
He also failed to advise a client about a judgment against the client or the debt owed as a result of the judgement.
Harris admitted to the allegations but argued his behaviour was from personal issues that had affected his mental health.
If physical or mental health affects a lawyer’s ability to comply with the rules of professional conduct, it can be used as a defence.
However, the law society panel concluded, after hearing evidence from a forensic psychiatrist, that Harris failed to show a connection between his mental health and his ability to fulfill his professional obligations.
Harris had been a partner at the law firm, MacIvor Harris, but changed his lawyer status to retired/not working in August 2017. He has not practiced law since that time. He has been administratively suspended since July 2018.
A date for a penalty hearing has not yet been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.