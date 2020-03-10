Sentencing for a Thunder Bay man who has pleaded guilty to more than two dozen fraud-related charges was delayed on Monday as the man is in the process of hiring his third lawyer.
Richard Belbas has entered guilty pleas to more than 20 charges related to instances where he would respond to online ads seeking contractors for home and yard renovation work. He also created online posts advertising contracting services.
Belbas would take cash retainers up front and begin the work but wouldn’t finish the job.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
