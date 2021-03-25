The union representing the majority of Thunder Bay Public Library employees received a notice of layoffs.
The notice provides the union, Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 3120, a 30-day notice of potential layoff scenarios because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The union, which represents more than 50 library workers, said 20 casual staff also received letters of termination from the public library effective March 23.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
